The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Stock Up 2.3 %

LGL opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Equities analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

About The LGL Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGL. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The LGL Group in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The LGL Group during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The LGL Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The LGL Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

