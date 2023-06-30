The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group Stock Up 2.3 %
LGL opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.15.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Equities analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of The LGL Group
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The LGL Group
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.