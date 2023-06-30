The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,543,000 after buying an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,742,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,399,000 after buying an additional 1,013,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,786,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.8 %

HIG stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.89. 309,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.63.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile



The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

