The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $60.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.