The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises 1.7% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Clorox were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

CLX opened at $157.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

