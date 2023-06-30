The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $212.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.73. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

