The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is KG&L Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,848 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 2.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,755. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.21 and its 200 day moving average is $205.73. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

