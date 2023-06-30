The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $105,838,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,098,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,617,000 after buying an additional 1,983,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4 %

BK stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 531,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

