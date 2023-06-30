Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) vs. Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Financial Comparison

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) and Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Thales shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Rocket Lab USA shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Rocket Lab USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thales and Rocket Lab USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thales 0 1 3 0 2.75 Rocket Lab USA 1 2 5 0 2.50

Profitability

Rocket Lab USA has a consensus target price of $8.45, indicating a potential upside of 41.30%. Given Rocket Lab USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rocket Lab USA is more favorable than Thales.

This table compares Thales and Rocket Lab USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thales N/A N/A N/A Rocket Lab USA -68.77% -22.79% -15.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thales and Rocket Lab USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thales N/A N/A N/A $4.07 36.86 Rocket Lab USA $211.00 million 13.57 -$135.94 million ($0.33) -18.12

Thales has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rocket Lab USA. Rocket Lab USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thales, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Thales beats Rocket Lab USA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thales

Thales S.A. provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions. It also provides air traffic management solutions; flight decks and avionics equipment and functions; in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems and services; electrical systems; aerospace trading solutions; navigation solutions; support and services for avionics equipment; and connectivity solutions. In addition, the company designs, operates, and delivers satellite-based systems for telecommunications, navigation, earth observation, environmental management, exploration, and science and orbital infrastructures; signaling, communications and supervision, and fare collection management systems and related services; cybersecurity and railway digitalization systems; and main line rail, and urban and intermodal mobility solutions. Further, it provides solutions for various markets and applications, including radiology, radio frequency, microwave sources, training and simulation solutions, lasers, and microelectronics solutions for science, industry, space, defense, automotive, railways, and energy conversion platforms. The company was formerly known as Thomson-CSF and changed its name to Thales S.A. in 2000. Thales S.A. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets. It also designs, manufactures, and sells Electron small orbital launch vehicles and the Photon satellite platforms, as well as developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle; conducts remote launch activities; and designs and manufactures a range of components and subsystems for the Photon family of spacecraft and broader merchant spacecraft components. The company serves commercial, aerospace prime contractors, and government customers. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

