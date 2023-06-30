Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $113.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.44.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH opened at $111.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $71.95 and a one year high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,987 shares of company stock worth $1,325,639. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

