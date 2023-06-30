Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given “Initiates” Rating at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated their initiates rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 647,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,521. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day moving average is $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,987 shares of company stock worth $1,325,639 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

