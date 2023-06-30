Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $2,552,865.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.50. 130,602,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,342,172. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $980,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,364 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 22.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

