Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $502.49 million and approximately $43.25 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002049 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002524 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,845,471,881,086 coins and its circulating supply is 5,823,461,151,992 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

