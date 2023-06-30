Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives $376.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $376.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $83.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.79. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $73.48 and a 1-year high of $173.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $1.6933 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. Teleperformance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

