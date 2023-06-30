Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.52

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.52 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.86 ($0.14), with a volume of 153720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Tekcapital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.17 million, a PE ratio of 119.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.

Tekcapital Company Profile

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

See Also

