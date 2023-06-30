Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.36

Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.36 and traded as low as $17.04. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 21,161 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tejon Ranch Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.68 million, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 2.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 29.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 986,573 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 226,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the second quarter valued at $1,255,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,300 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,823 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 41,118 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

