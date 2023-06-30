TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,914 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of TE Connectivity worth $88,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $6,371,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 83.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.0 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $138.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

