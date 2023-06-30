Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Taylor Devices Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TAYD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 3,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,956. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $90.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.80. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Devices
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.
Taylor Devices Company Profile
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Devices
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
- Constellation Brands Stock Swings After Earnings Announcement
- Freeport-McMoRan: Analysts Bullish Ahead Of Growth Copper’s Spurt
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.