Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAYD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 3,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,956. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $90.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.80. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAYD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Taylor Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Taylor Devices by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Taylor Devices by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taylor Devices by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 31.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

