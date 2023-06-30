Target (NYSE:TGT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.10.
Target Stock Performance
NYSE TGT opened at $132.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.43. Target has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89.
Target Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Target
In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $21,129,916,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $341,198,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
