Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW) Short Interest Up 240.0% in June

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of THWWW traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.38. 505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $7.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Skaana Management L.P. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 298,378 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the period.

