Tangible Trading Up 5.8% This Week (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $154.49 million and approximately $23,747.20 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can currently be bought for about $4.75 or 0.00015787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tangible has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tangible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 4.85030265 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $23,690.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tangible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tangible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.