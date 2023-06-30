Susquehanna Increases Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $17.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.37.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
CCL opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.21. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.
Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $3,052,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
