Susquehanna Increases Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $17.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.37.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.21. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $3,052,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &



Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

