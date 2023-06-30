SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Trading Down 0.2%

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Further Reading

