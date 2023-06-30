Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHO. Compass Point downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

