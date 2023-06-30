Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.97

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 37538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.554 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 238,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

See Also

