Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 13,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SLF opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 57.25%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

