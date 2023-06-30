Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2465 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Südzucker’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Südzucker Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUEZY remained flat at C$7.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Südzucker has a one year low of C$7.15 and a one year high of C$7.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.15.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

