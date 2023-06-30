Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2465 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Südzucker’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Südzucker Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUEZY remained flat at C$7.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Südzucker has a one year low of C$7.15 and a one year high of C$7.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.15.
About Südzucker
