Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $306.93

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $306.93 and last traded at $306.23, with a volume of 70399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $301.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.18.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.