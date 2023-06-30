Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $304.15. 137,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,258. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.18.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Argus increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

