Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after buying an additional 1,424,835 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.15. The company had a trading volume of 137,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,258. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.