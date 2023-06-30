Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXD – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STXD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001. Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06.

Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $0.0757 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF

The Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (STXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large-cap growth companies in the US that have displayed positive dividend growth greater than that of the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth Index for at least 5 consecutive years.

