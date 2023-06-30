StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,819,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,465,000 after buying an additional 1,032,819 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 943,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,686,000 after purchasing an additional 738,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 733.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 754,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:HYD traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.26. 712,857 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

