StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 264 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,716. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.30 and a 200-day moving average of $232.28. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

