StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 20,066 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,563,000 after acquiring an additional 479,422 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.66. 1,946,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,514,370. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.