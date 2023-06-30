StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 10,794 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,794 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,794,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,759,613. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

