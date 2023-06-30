StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

HDV traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.67. 201,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.94.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

