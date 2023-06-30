StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 994,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,719,000 after acquiring an additional 374,951 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,389,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 233,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $827,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.48. The stock had a trading volume of 391,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,762. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $102.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.