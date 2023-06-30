StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 388,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after buying an additional 51,556 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,157.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.15. 12,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $38.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1752 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.