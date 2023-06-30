StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $14.73 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,077 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $14,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. 2,151,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,436. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

