StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,648 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 180,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 685,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,066,000.

SPTS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. 7,194,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,805. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

