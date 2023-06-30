StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,906 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 62,430.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,036,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $160,535,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.95. 13,395,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,802,350. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

