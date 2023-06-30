StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,688 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.04. 106,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

