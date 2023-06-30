StockNews.com Upgrades Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Synovus Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.04.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,776.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.