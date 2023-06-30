StockNews.com Upgrades Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Denison Mines Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.83. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

