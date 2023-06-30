StockNews.com Lowers Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Sell

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.83. 524,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 45,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 238.2% during the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 29,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

