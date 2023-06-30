StockNews.com Lowers GATX (NYSE:GATX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

GATX has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.33.

GATX Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:GATX opened at $127.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.04. GATX has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $128.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.51.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.98 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GATX will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $120,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,832 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 51.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,077,000 after acquiring an additional 151,621 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in GATX by 433.9% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after acquiring an additional 144,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 803.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 131,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,677,000 after acquiring an additional 75,033 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

