StockNews.com Lowers Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Sell

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Farmer Bros. Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 168,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 40.39% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
