StockNews.com Lowers Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Sell

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Farmer Bros. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 168,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 40.39% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

