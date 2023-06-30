StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Trading Down 0.2 %
MEIP stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.28. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.44% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
