StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 0.2 %

MEIP stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.28. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.44% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

About MEI Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 162.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 103,480 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

(Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.