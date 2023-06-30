StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $18.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the first quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.