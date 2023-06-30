StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $18.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.45.
Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
