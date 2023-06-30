StockNews.com Downgrades Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to Buy

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $86.77. 3,822,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Medtronic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

