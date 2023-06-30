StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.63.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

(Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.